Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 17.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $544.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $629.41 and a 200 day moving average of $579.14. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.33 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.29.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

