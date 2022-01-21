High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “High Tide Inc. is a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories. High Tide Inc. is based in CALGARY, AB. “

Get High Tide alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on High Tide from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of HITI stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. High Tide has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $252.33 million and a P/E ratio of -70.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in High Tide by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on High Tide (HITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.