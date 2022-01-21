Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $971,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SNLN stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $16.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

