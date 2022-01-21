Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $4.47 Per Share

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.47 for the year.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

HIW has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $48.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

