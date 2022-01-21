Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,333,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693,108 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Hillenbrand worth $483,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,216,000 after acquiring an additional 504,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,546,000 after acquiring an additional 64,105 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,803,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,940,000 after acquiring an additional 51,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,880,000 after acquiring an additional 41,579 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,936,000 after acquiring an additional 71,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HI. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224 over the last ninety days. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

