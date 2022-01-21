Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $116.80

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $116.80 and traded as low as $110.48. Hitachi shares last traded at $110.90, with a volume of 44,179 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.80.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.47 billion. Hitachi had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

