HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) SVP Sells $2,043,727.18 in Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $2,043,727.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HNI opened at $40.58 on Friday. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. HNI had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. HNI’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in HNI by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in HNI by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in HNI by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in HNI by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in HNI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

