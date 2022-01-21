Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Short Interest Update

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 444,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HMPT stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $13.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $657.18 million and a PE ratio of 2.00.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Home Point Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMPT. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Point Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

