Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HWDJF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.59.

HWDJF stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

