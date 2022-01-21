HSBC Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,825 Price Target

HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.90) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($22.38) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($23.88) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,879 ($25.64) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,964 ($26.80) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,736.27 ($23.69).

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,320 ($18.01) on Monday. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 1,158 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.81). The company has a market cap of £36.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,324.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,399.69.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

