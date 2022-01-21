Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Indl Alliance S reissued a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.36.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 186,168 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

