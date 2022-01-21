Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Acquires $14,940.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.88 per share, for a total transaction of $14,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87. Hudson Global, Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $71.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Global by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Global by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HSON. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.