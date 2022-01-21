Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Acquires $14,940.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.88 per share, for a total transaction of $14,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87. Hudson Global, Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $71.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on HSON. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.
