HYCON (HYC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $438,489.08

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. HYCON has a market capitalization of $438,489.08 and $42,055.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HYCON has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002410 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00042897 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000078 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

