ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICFI. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 97,860.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICFI opened at $100.39 on Friday. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.44 and a 1-year high of $108.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.64.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

ICF International Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

