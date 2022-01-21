Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 650,400 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 537,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of INVE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.34. 3,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,665. Identiv has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $429.48 million, a P/E ratio of 480.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Identiv will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $108,100.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $616,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,424 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Identiv by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,377,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Identiv by 22.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 189,063 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Identiv by 10.8% during the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 814,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 79,537 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in shares of Identiv by 34.6% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 544,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Identiv by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 32,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.