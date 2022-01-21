Idle Reaches Market Cap of $6.21 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Idle has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $69,553.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be bought for $1.70 or 0.00004420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Idle has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00056922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00065440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,761.78 or 0.07200317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,318.57 or 0.99901511 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00063366 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,662,731 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

