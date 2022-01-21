Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Lifted by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,804,000 after acquiring an additional 253,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after purchasing an additional 345,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,395,000 after buying an additional 76,841 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after buying an additional 538,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,479,000 after purchasing an additional 117,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $237.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.63. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.