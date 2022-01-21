iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iMedia Brands Inc. is a media company. It manages portfolio of lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America. iMedia Brands Inc., formerly known as Evine Live Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on IMBI. DA Davidson increased their price objective on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of iMedia Brands stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. iMedia Brands has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $120.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 33.13% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iMedia Brands will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iMedia Brands news, Director Landel C. Hobbs acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $51,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 333,975 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $6,820,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iMedia Brands by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 233,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in iMedia Brands by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $3,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

