iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iMedia Brands Inc. is a media company. It manages portfolio of lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America. iMedia Brands Inc., formerly known as Evine Live Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. iMedia Brands has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 33.13% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts expect that iMedia Brands will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Landel C. Hobbs purchased 7,000 shares of iMedia Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $51,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMBI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 369.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 57,716 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 333,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iMedia Brands by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its stake in iMedia Brands by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 102,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

