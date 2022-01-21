Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Update

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of IMH stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Impac Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 13.52%.

In other Impac Mortgage news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 sold 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $877,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Impac Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

