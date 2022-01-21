Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 56,302 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Incyte were worth $21,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Incyte by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 101,012 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Incyte by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Incyte by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,305,000 after purchasing an additional 48,741 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 251,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Shares of INCY opened at $74.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.16 million. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

