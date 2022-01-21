IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Avient by 2,406.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 52.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Avient during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Avient during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avient stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. Avient’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

