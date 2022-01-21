IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTOS opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, insider James Carlsen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $101,048,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

