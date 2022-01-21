IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $328.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $415.10 and a 200-day moving average of $450.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 111.28, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

