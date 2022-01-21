IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $455,000 Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,843 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 1,683.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $31.24. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $33.78.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

