IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $458,000 Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LCII. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $235,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LCII opened at $124.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.54 and a 200-day moving average of $143.86. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.50. LCI Industries has a one year low of $122.99 and a one year high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

LCII has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.