IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOFG opened at $32.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $507.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $34.65.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

