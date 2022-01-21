IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 1,772 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,604,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,394,000 after purchasing an additional 509,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 11.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,050,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $254,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Unisys by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,349,000 after acquiring an additional 421,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Unisys by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,334,000 after acquiring an additional 127,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Unisys by 23.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,646,000 after acquiring an additional 315,874 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $18.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.45.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter.

In other Unisys news, Director Lee D. Roberts bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise K. Fletcher sold 19,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $381,151.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

