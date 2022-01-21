Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,333,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 13,100,746 shares.The stock last traded at $102.08 and had previously closed at $102.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.54.

Get Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,244,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,793,000 after buying an additional 1,456,832 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,174,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,850,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,004,000 after buying an additional 1,125,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,318,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,623,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,582,000 after buying an additional 490,974 shares in the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.