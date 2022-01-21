InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InfuSystem is a rapidly growing healthcare services company that provides state-of-the-art electronic continuous ambulatory infusion pumps, supplies and support to oncology practices and clinics throughout the United States. More than 60% of oncologists across all 50 states turn to InfuSystem as their single, full-service source for cost-effective infusion pump management. “

INFU opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.51. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $327.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.03.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $26.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InfuSystem will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeannine Sheehan sold 7,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $134,372.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,418,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,150. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFU. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 95.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,049,000 after buying an additional 423,802 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in InfuSystem during the third quarter worth about $3,707,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in InfuSystem by 106.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 322,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in InfuSystem by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 107,578 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in InfuSystem by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,980,000 after purchasing an additional 100,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

