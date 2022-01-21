Ink (INK) Achieves Market Cap of $495,044.06

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $495,044.06 and approximately $43,165.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00055999 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00065939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,731.73 or 0.07149992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,199.05 or 0.99981827 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00062593 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

