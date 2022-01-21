Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,696 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth $1,193,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 64.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth $164,000.

DBJA opened at $27.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97.

