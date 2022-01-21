Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.70 per share, with a total value of $32,350,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ASAN opened at $53.42 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.42.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

