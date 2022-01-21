Insider Buying: Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) Director Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) Director David Fennell bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$49,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$127,548.

Sabina Gold & Silver stock opened at C$1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.23 and a 52 week high of C$2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$483.16 million and a P/E ratio of -71.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.54.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBB shares. Cormark cut their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.80 to C$3.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares started coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabina Gold & Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.64.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.