Insider Buying: Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) insider Helen A. Weir acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 227 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £11,350 ($15,486.42).

SDRY traded up GBX 3.04 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 228.04 ($3.11). The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,800. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 268.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 313.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £187.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23. Superdry plc has a 1-year low of GBX 202.20 ($2.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 493 ($6.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get Superdry alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SDRY. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superdry to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 390 ($5.32) to GBX 425 ($5.80) in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.82) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.12) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.12) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 401 ($5.47).

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.