Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $326,500.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $384,700.00.

CarGurus stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.23. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.74.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 2,153.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 25,624 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,138,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,169,000 after purchasing an additional 102,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

