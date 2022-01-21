Insider Selling: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Sells 6,084 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $665,405.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $774,475.00.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $78.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 5.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,829,000 after buying an additional 124,979 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 21.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after buying an additional 587,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 6.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.58.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

