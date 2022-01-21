Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Sells 4,439 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $730.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $796.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $811.84.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 78,505.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 65.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $939.00 to $888.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.29.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

