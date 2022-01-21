Insider Selling: IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Sells 6,295 Shares of Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 6,295 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $11,393.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 6,848 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $12,942.72.

On Friday, January 14th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 9,707 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $18,540.37.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 4,634 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $9,360.68.

On Monday, January 10th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 1,751 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $3,502.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 14,600 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $30,368.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 8,200 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $18,450.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 44,665 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $104,516.10.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 15,196 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $34,950.80.

On Monday, December 27th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 27,651 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $66,915.42.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 20,109 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,652.88.

IMARA stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. IMARA Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.89.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMARA Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on IMARA in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in IMARA in the third quarter worth $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of IMARA during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of IMARA during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in IMARA in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in IMARA by 260.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares during the period. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

