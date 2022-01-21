Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells 11,377 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $195,570.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KTOS stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $16.97. 1,442,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.