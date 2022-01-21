Insider Selling: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Sells 19,882 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $291,867.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MYOV traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,665. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.75. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. State Street Corp increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,302 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,769,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,458,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,436,000 after buying an additional 258,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,169,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 205,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

