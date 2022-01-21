Insider Selling: PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Sells 32,954 Shares of Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Andres Reiner sold 32,954 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $943,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andres Reiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Andres Reiner sold 4,444 shares of PROS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $132,386.76.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of PROS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $305,156.40.

Shares of PRO opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 14.9% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,498,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,877,000 after acquiring an additional 324,407 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 64.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,189 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 40.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 122,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PROS by 13.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PROS by 30.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 85,220 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

