Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Integer were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 7,290.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Integer by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Integer in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

ITGR stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average is $89.68.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.