Integral Health Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 350,000 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 234.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.19. 4,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,723. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $474.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.39. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.29% and a negative net margin of 14,004.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

See Also: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.