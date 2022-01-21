Integral Health Asset Management LLC Buys 15,000 Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGTA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.78. 663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,113. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $222.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.98.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

