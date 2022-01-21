Integral Health Asset Management LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for 1.4% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $68,882,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after acquiring an additional 512,869 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,345,000 after acquiring an additional 316,377 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $31,510,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,590,000 after purchasing an additional 263,302 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $2,016,677.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $2,122,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,966. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.77 and its 200-day moving average is $122.89. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $100.71 and a 52 week high of $136.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

