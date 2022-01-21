Integral Health Asset Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 58,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of DNLI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. 1,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,784. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $909,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $823,518.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,471. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.