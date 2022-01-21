Integral Health Asset Management LLC Takes $6.23 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,000. Centene makes up approximately 1.8% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 86.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 164.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 50.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.75. 15,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,613. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average of $71.02.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $591,533.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,419 shares of company stock worth $9,752,253. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

