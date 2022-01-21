International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Position Boosted by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.51.

IFF traded up $2.48 on Friday, hitting $143.48. The company had a trading volume of 21,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,054. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.07. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.54 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

