International Paper (NYSE:IP) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $48.17 on Thursday. International Paper has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 211.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

